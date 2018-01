Hopkins County Deputies were dispatched to a welfare concern on CR-2408 at about 9:45 am New Year’s Day and found two brothers dead of gunshot wounds. They were identified as 50-year-old Jerry Shortnacy and 44-year-old Jonathan Shortnacy. No information about a possible motive has been disclosed. Both bodies have been sent to autopsies and Texas Ranger John Vance will assist in the investigation.