Hopkins County Chamber Banquet

A capacity crowd was on hand Thursday night for Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Awards were presented to individuals, businesses and organizations for their service to the community. The meal was catered by “ Coffee off the Square”.

The following awards were presented:

Caregiver of the Year – Christine Morris

Growth and Renewal Award – Sandy Wallace – Plain and Fancy Sandwich Shop

Chamber Ambassador of the Year – Kim Beck

Community Pride Award – Amanda Thompson Brandenburg – Shining Star Productions

Educator of the Year – Rowena Johnson – Principal, Lamar Elementary School

Agriculturist of the Year – Pat Chase

Woman of the Year – Linda Gallagher, Alliance Bank, Symphony League

Small Business of the Year – KSST TV

Large Business of the Year – Saputo Industries

Vision Award – Bobby Mcdonald – the award is now named after him

Citizen of the Year – Presented to the Hopkins County Military Coalition