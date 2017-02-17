Hopkins County Chamber Banquet

A capacity crowd was on hand Thursday night for Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. Awards were presented to individuals, businesses and organizations for their service to the community. The meal was catered by “ Coffee off the Square”.
The following awards were presented:
Caregiver of the Year – Christine Morris
Growth and Renewal Award – Sandy Wallace – Plain and Fancy Sandwich Shop
Chamber Ambassador of the Year – Kim Beck
Community Pride Award – Amanda Thompson Brandenburg – Shining Star Productions
Educator of the Year – Rowena Johnson – Principal, Lamar Elementary School
Agriculturist of the Year – Pat Chase
Woman of the Year – Linda Gallagher, Alliance Bank, Symphony League
Small Business of the Year – KSST TV
Large Business of the Year – Saputo Industries
Vision Award – Bobby Mcdonald – the award is now named after him
Citizen of the Year – Presented to the Hopkins County Military Coalition