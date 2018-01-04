Hopkins County Chamber Connection 01.04.18

Lezley Brown

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

by Lezley Brown

Welcome to 2018! I wanted to pause for just a moment and say how thankful I am for you. I hope that 2018 is the year when your daydreams set into motion. Whatever that big dream is, pull the trigger. Do amazing, hard, beautiful things. Abandon fear and do that one thing that has been keeping you up at night. Build the house. Open the business from scratch. Take the job. Let 2018 be the year you have been desiring for so long! Let hope, that tiny nugget buried deep in your belly, be the encouragement you need to see your dream to fruition. We live in this place that welcomes those wonderful dreams! So for all of you on the cusp of saying yes, do it. Please let the Chamber be there for you along the way!!!

Events Done Simply hosts their Ribbon Cutting on January 10

Events Done Simply is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, January 10, at noon at the Chamber of Commerce, 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs. Please come by to welcome this new business to Hopkins County!

Carter Blood Drive is hosting local drives this week

Carter Blood Drive is hosting a Blood Drive on Saturday, January 6, at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Sulphur Springs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will have another drive on Monday, January 8 at Walgreens in Sulphur Springs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance…this year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para-Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact on their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than January 19th! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org, and our mailing address is also 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than January 19th! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org and our mailing address is 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet nominations other than “Outstanding Educator” or “Small and Large Businesses” are being accepted for the following:

Citizen of the Year – Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Connally, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482.

Woman of the Year – Beta Sigma Phi Organization, P. O. Box 72, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75483.

Caregiver of the Year – The Pilot Club, c/o Carriage House Manor, 210 Pipeline Rd., Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482.

Community Pride Award – Adult Leadership Class, 300 Connally St., Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482

Agriculturist of the Year – Professional Ag Workers, c/o AgriLife Extension, P. O. Box 518, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75483

Each of these nominations should be submitted in writing and mailed to the above-mentioned address.