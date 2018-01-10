Hopkins County Chamber Connection 01.11.18

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance…this year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact in their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than January 19th! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org, and our mailing address is also 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than January 19th! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org and our mailing address is 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet nominations other than “Outstanding Educator” or “Small and Large Businesses” are being accepted for the following:

Citizen of the Year – Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Connally, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482.

Woman of the Year – Beta Sigma Phi Organization, P. O. Box 72, Sulphur Springs, Tx 75483.

Caregiver of the Year – The Pilot Club, c/o Carriage House Manor, 210 Pipeline Rd., Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482.

Community Pride Award – Adult Leadership Class, 300 Connally St., Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482

Each of these nominations should be submitted in writing and mailed to the above-mentioned address.

Northeast Texas Choral Society is holding auditions

The Northeast Texas Choral Society is holding auditions on Saturday, January 13th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Choir room in Sulphur Springs. For additional information, call Glenda Duncan at (903) 243-7258. This is their 20th year, so you do not want to miss this wonderful opportunity!

Ribbon Cuttings:

Events Done Simply hosted their Ribbon Cutting on January 10th

Events Done Simply hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, January 10th at noon at the Chamber of Commerce, 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs. Events Done Simply is geared to handle all of your event planning needs. Contact Katrina Buth at (903) 975-0599, by email at eventsdonesimply@gmail.com, or visit her website at www.eventsdonesimply.com.