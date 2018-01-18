Hopkins County Chamber Connection 01.18.18

by Lezley Brown

SAVE THE DATE!!!

It’s time for the 92nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet! “Extra! Extra! Read all about it!” dinner and community awards set in the roaring 1920’s will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 15th at 6:30 p.m. Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. So please join us for a beautiful escape to the 1920’s in Hopkins County. Period dress is welcomed but not required. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the Chamber of Commerce. Whole tables that seat 10 people are available for $500 and include visible labeling of your business and preferential seating. To make reservations, call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515 and talk to Vickie, Cathey, or Lezley. You are also welcomed to stop by at 300 Connally Street and make your reservations in person!

Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club host their ribbon cutting

Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club are hosting their ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 1st at noon. They are located at 207 Jefferson Street East in Sulphur Springs. Please plan to join us as the Chamber of Commerce welcomes this new business to Hopkins County.

Hunt Regional is offering January Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on Thursday, January 25th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

RPM Staffing is hiring

RPM Staffing Professionals is hiring. They are currently looking for packers, assemblers, forklift operators, machine operators, processing and packing personnel, maintenance technicians, warehouse scanners, and shipping and receiving personnel. They are located at 468 Shannon Road West, Suite B-12, in Sulphur Springs. For additional information, call them at (903) 439-1022.