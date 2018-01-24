Hopkins County Chamber Connection 01.25.18

by Lezley Brown

SAVE THE DATE!!!

It’s time for the 92nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet! “Extra! Extra! Read all about it!” dinner and community awards set in the roaring 1920’s will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 15th at 6:30 p.m. Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. So please join us for a beautiful escape to the 1920’s in Hopkins County. Period dress is welcomed but not required. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the Chamber of Commerce. Whole tables that seat 10 people are available for $500 and include visible labeling of your business and preferential seating. To make reservations, call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515 and talk to Vickie, Cathey, or Lezley. You are also welcomed to stop by at 300 Connally Street and make your reservations in person!

Etiquette by Emily is hosting a Meet and Greet for Dan Flynn

Etiquette by Emily is hosting a meet and greet for State Representative Dan Flynn on Monday, February 5th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Coffee off the Square in Sulphur Springs. The public is invited to attend, meet Representative Flynn, and ask pertinent questions in an informal setting.

Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club host their ribbon cutting

Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club are hosting their ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 1st at noon. They are located at 207 Jefferson Street East in Sulphur Springs. Please plan to join us as the Chamber of Commerce welcomes this new business to Hopkins County.

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 10th

The next Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This free workshop will cover marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Engaged couples who attend the workshop will be given a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Contact the Extension Office at 903-885-3443 to enroll.