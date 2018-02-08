Hopkins County Chamber Connection 02.08.18

Lezley Brown

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

by Lezley Brown

The time to buy tickets is now!

It’s time for the 92nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet! “Extra! Extra! Read all about it!” dinner and community awards set in the roaring 1920’s will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 15 at 6:30 p.m. Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. So please join us for a beautiful escape to the 1920’s in Hopkins County. Period dress is welcomed but not required. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the Chamber of Commerce. Whole tables that seat 10 people are available for $500 and include visible labeling of your business and preferential seating. To make reservations, call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515 and talk to Vickie, Cathey, or Lezley. You are also welcomed to stop by at 300 Connally Street and make your reservations in person!

Southern Roots is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

Southern Roots is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, February 9 at noon. Southern Roots is located at 1217 S. Broadway, Suite Q, in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to come by, enjoy snacks and fellowship, and welcome this new business to Hopkins County!

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 10

The next Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. This free workshop will cover marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Engaged couples who attend the workshop will be given a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Contact the Extension Office at 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Shannon Oaks Church hosts “Under the Oaks”

Shannon Oaks Church is hosting a fundraiser event called “Under the Oaks.” There will be dinner, live entertainment, a silent and live auction, as well as a ‘country store’ with baked goods and crafts. Dinner and childcare will also be provided for children under 11. The event will be on Saturday, February 17, starting at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults (11 & up) and $5 for children (under 11). Tickets are on sale at Shannon Oaks Church, 1113 Shannon Rd E. in Sulphur Springs or at www.shannonoakschurch.com.

Ribbon cuttings:

Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club hosted their ribbon cutting and Grand Opening

Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club hosted their ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 1, at noon. They are located at 207 Jefferson Street East in Sulphur Springs. The Chiropractic Associates and The Rub Club offer daily chiropractic, massage, and wellness needs. Make appointments by calling their office at (903) 919-5066.