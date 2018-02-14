Hopkins County Chamber Connection 02.15.18

Lezley Brown

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

Tonight is the night!

It’s time for the 92nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet! “Extra! Extra! Read all about it!” dinner and community awards set in the roaring 1920’s will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 15 at 6:30 pm. Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. So please join us for a beautiful escape to the 1920’s in Hopkins County. Period dress is welcomed but not required. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the door.

Shannon Oaks Church hosts “Under the Oaks”

Shannon Oaks Church is hosting a fundraiser event called “Under the Oaks.” There will be dinner, live entertainment, a silent and live auction, as well as a ‘country store’ with baked goods and crafts. Dinner and childcare will also be provided for children under 11. The event will be on Saturday, February 17 starting at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults (11 & up) and $5 for children (under 11). Tickets are on sale at Shannon Oaks Church, 1113 Shannon Rd E. in Sulphur Springs or at www.shannonoakschurch.com.

Free Advanced Planning Seminar on Tuesday, February. 20 at 6:00 pm.

West Oaks Funeral Home is offering a free Advanced Planning Seminar, which will include experts on Legal Tools, Veterans Affairs, Medicaid & Estate Planning, and Advanced Funeral Planning. Refreshments will be served and any questions you may have will be answered. The seminar starts Tuesday, February 20 at 6:00 pm, West Oaks Funeral Home, 500 S. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs. For more information, call 903-885-0787.

Saucy’s Pizza & Wings is having a Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, February 20 at noon

Our newest downtown restaurant, Saucy’s Pizza & Wings, is having their Ribbon Cutting to celebrate their opening on Tuesday, February 18 at noon. Saucy’s is located at 209 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Please stop by to see their new restaurant and join us for the ribbon cutting.

Etiquette by Emily is holding their Ribbon Cutting, Wednesday, February 28 at noon

Make plans to attend Etiquette by Emily’s ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, February 28 at noon. Emily has a blog located in EtiquettebyEmily.com. She also offers etiquette classes for all ages, beginning Kindergarten through Adult. Cotillion classes are offered as well. Please come hear all about it and enjoy refreshments and good fellowship while we have her ribbon cutting. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

Ribbon cuttings:

Southern Roots is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

Southern Roots hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, February 9 at noon. Southern Roots is located at 1217 S. Broadway, Suite Q, in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to go by for your haircut and colors needs, and welcome this new business to Hopkins County!