Hopkins County Chamber Connection 09-20-17

The deadline has come and gone for last year’s cooks to keep their stew site, but we have a few sites left in the 48th Annual Stew Cook-off. The absolute deadline for entry into the contest is Friday, October 6 at 5:00 pm. All cooks signed up for the 48th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to attend the cook’s come-and-go reception on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 pm at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement check from the Chamber, their goodie bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. Please make plans to be there! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.

SSISD hosts a ribbon cutting celebration for their new student construction project

SSISD is holding a ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 21 for their new construction project at 128 Fore Street at 2:30 pm. Sulphur Springs High School is proud to announce that their Construction Tech I students will be undertaking the project of building a home on 128 Fore Street in Sulphur Springs during the 2017-18 school year. This is the second year of their Architecture and Construction programs, and they are excited about this opportunity for our students. The project will be completed under the direction of their Construction instructor, Mr. Harold Smithson, with community contractors, local companies, the SSISD Maintenance Director, Mr. Dan Froneberger, and the SSISD Maintenance Staff actively supporting and helping throughout the process. The Principles of Architecture and Interior Design students, under the direction of their instructor, Mrs. Christina Davis, will be making the interior selections to finish out the project. Come by and support this amazing new project for SSISD.

Corner Grub House offers a Give Back Day for Dakota Crouse

Corner Grub House is offering a 15% Give Back Benefit on Saturday, September 23, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm for Dakota Crouse, son of Tony Crouse, local police officer. Corner Grub House will give 15% of all the day’s purchases to the Crouse family. There will also be a silent auction throughout the day. All proceeds go to help with medical bills. Corner Grub House is located on the west side of Celebration Plaza.

Cumby Food Pantry holds its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Wednesday, September 27 at noon

The Cumby Food Pantry is holding their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Wednesday, September 27 at noon. The Cumby Food Pantry is located at 8285 I-30 Service Road SW in Cumby. Come by and welcome this new business to Hopkins County!

Texas WIC is offering a partnership to help with your child’s haircut

Jeff Luster at Studio 9 Hair Designs has partnered with WIC for a discount on children’s haircuts. You may receive $5 off haircuts for children five years old and under as long as you bring your ID with name and current WIC shopping receipt. The offer is valid September 1 through September 30. The hours available for hair appointments are Monday – Saturday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, and are by appointment only. Contact Jeff Luster at Studio 9 Hair Designs, 421 E. Industrial Dr., Suite 208, in Sulphur Springs by calling (903) 335-1491.

First Baptist Church will hold monthly Diamond Set Meetings beginning in September

The 60 Plus Ministry of First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs will begin its monthly Diamond Set meeting next Tuesday, September 19 from 11:00 am to 11:45 am. There will be free blood pressure checks and information by Legacy Hospice. The special program will be presented by Rev. Fred and Jane Randles. The luncheon meal will cost $5.00 per person. Everyone is invited to attend this time of good food, great music, medical information, and fellowship.

Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation is holding a Sip & See

The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation is holding a Sip & See on Thursday, September 28, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the home of Dr. Scott & Deanna McDearmont, 729 Church Street in Sulphur Springs. Tour this 120-year-old home that has been owned by a U.S. Congressman, State Representative and judge, shoe store owner, and two local doctors. Admission is a $25 donation at the door. John Sellers will be the guide for the evening, and appetizers will be provided by Plain & Fancy. Reservations are required by September 27. You may make reservations by calling (903) 438-4799.

Bombshell & Co. will host their Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Wednesday, October 4 at noon

Bombshell & Co. will host their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 4 at noon. Bombshell & Co. is located at 101 Bill Bradford Road, Suite 16, in Sulphur Springs. Come by and welcome this new business to Hopkins County!

The Senior Citizens Center will host a Walk to Remember on Thursday, October 5 at 6 pm.

The Senior Citizens Center will host a Walk to Remember benefiting Terrific Tuesdays on Thursday, October 5 at 6:00 pm. The Walk will be held at The Gardens at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. The goal is to pause and remember friends and loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, Senility, and Stroke. There is a $20 registration fee that includes a T-shirt. Sponsor booths with information and goodies will be in attendance. For more information, contact Karon Weatherman at (903) 885-1661. Terrific Tuesdays meet each Tuesday from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church.

Dutch Oven Cook-off and Indian Summer Days are scheduled Saturday, October 7, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Hopkins County Heritage Park will host Indian Summer Days with the John Chester Dutch Oven Cook-off on Saturday, October 7 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. Entry fee to the Indian Summer Days is $3.00 per person and includes food and fun for the whole family! Enjoy live music, tin punch, hide tanning, digging for artifacts, wood carvers, rug looms, blacksmith work, and more. While there, you may purchase an all you can eat plate for $5.00 to the Dutch Oven Cook-off. Teams will be preparing a meat, vegetable, bread, and dessert. To enter the Dutch Oven Cook-off, call Rick Wilson at (903) 885-9692.

Ribbon Cuttings:

SmartTech holds a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Friday, September 15 at 4:00 pm.

SmartTech Home Solutions hosted their ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday, September 15 at 4:00 pm. SmartTech is located at 1217 S Broadway St., Suite A2, in Sulphur Springs. Stop by and explore all the services they offer for home technologies.