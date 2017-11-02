Hopkins County Chamber Connection 11.02.17

Chamber Connection-November 2nd

Thank you to all who attended the 48th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest! I’m still not warm, but I’m still smiling. We enjoyed delicious stew, COLD weather, and great memories. Those who participated weathered the cold and spent the day with family and friends huddled around fires and eating yummy beef and chicken stew. I love that we live in a small town that welcomes an event of this size, allows us to think of our big dreams, and execute them. Thank you to our sponsors, our cooks, and our volunteers for a wonderful, wonderful Hopkins County tradition! See you next year for the 49th Annual Stew Contest on Saturday, October 27th, 2018!

One thing I need to mention, though. We had a stew pot with a holder taken from the Stew Contest grounds. The holder said Spokes for Hope, and it was taken from a location near the street at site 73. If you accidentally picked this up by mistake, or know someone who might have, please call the Chamber as soon as you can at (903) 885-6515. These pots are very special to those who cook in them, and we would like to get it returned. Additionally, the East Texas Physical Therapy tent was taken from the Stew Grounds as well. If you picked this up for them, or know someone who did, also please let us know. We are trying diligently to get everything missing to its home where it belongs.

Chamber of Commerce hosts a Customer Service Lunch + Learn

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch + Learn on Wednesday, November 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. This Lunch + Learn will focus on Customer Service initiatives including defining “customer” and “customer service”, understanding eight effective communication skills that your employees need to know (and use consistently), understanding (and avoiding) 11 barriers to effective communication, and developing and maintaining good customer service standards within your business. Speaker is Thomas Montgomery, MHA, MBA who is a National Director of Community Outreach & Education. Please make reservations by calling the Chamber (903) 885-6515. Reservations must be made by November 10th. Lunch will be provided. Admission is $10 for Chamber Members and $25 for non-Chamber members. Please join us for this educational session about customer service as the holiday season rounds the corner!

Health Care Foundation is hosting a Quarter Auction

The Health Care Foundation is hosting a Quarter Auction on Thursday November 2nd at 6 p.m. Bring your roll of quarters, buy a paddle for $10.00, and you are ready for a night of fun! Local vendors will be auctioning special items worth from $25.00 to $100.00. The vendors will have booths set up so that you can shop after the auction for early Christmas shopping – something for everyone. Food & wine are available for purchase. This is a fun and inexpensive way to get great stuff! For more information, call the Health Care Foundation at (903) 438-4799. Don’t miss this!

The Colonial Cowboy is hosting their Ribbon Cutting Celebration

The Colonial Cowboy is hosting their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Friday, November 3rd, at noon. The Colonial Cowboy is located at 13673 Interstate 30 South in Saltillo. The Colonial Cowboy is a newly opened bed and breakfast in Hopkins County. Please make plans to join us!

Downtown Business Alliance hosts Car Show

The DBA is hosting their 12th Annual Heritage Square Car Show from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4. Vehicles must be 1987 or older to participate. Judged awards will be given in multiple categories, and cash prizes will be given to participants of $1,000, $500, $250, and $250. Awards will be presented at 3:00 p.m. For more information, call (903) 885-1236 or (903) 335-0487.

Branded Ranch Rodeo is scheduled for Saturday, November 11

Our local Cowboy Churches will host and endorse the Branded Ranch Rodeo & Salute the Veterans BBQ Feast at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Saturday, November 11th. Salute the veterans BBQ Feast starts at 1 p.m. and the Rodeo starts at 5 p.m. where you will enjoy sortin’, a calf scramble, wild cow milkin’, muggin’, and bronc riding. The Branded Ranch Rodeo is a non-profit organization that produces this rodeo and BBQ every year, and gives then proceeds to a worth-while organization. This year’s proceeds support Community Seeds. Fun for all!

Moo-La & Lone Star Milk Producers hosting Salute the Veterans Cook-off

Moo-La & Lone Star Milk Producers are hosting Salute the Veterans Cook-off on Saturday, November 11th starting at 8 a.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center located at 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. There will be a live silent auction, live music, raffles, veterans give-a-ways, vendors and games. All-you-can-eat BBQ begins at 1:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for veterans and children under 6. Proceeds will benefit Operation Victor Echo Tango. Head on out to the Civic Center that day to help honor our veterans.