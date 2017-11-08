Hopkins County Chamber Connection 11.09.17

Chamber of Commerce hosts a Customer Service Lunch + Learn

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Lunch + Learn on Wednesday, November 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. This Lunch + Learn will focus on Customer Service initiatives including defining “customer” and “customer service,” understanding eight effective communication skills that your employees need to know (and use consistently), understanding (and avoiding) 11 barriers to effective communication, and developing and maintaining good customer service standards within your business. Speaker is Thomas Montgomery, MHA, MBA who is a National Director of Community Outreach & Education. Please make reservations by calling the Chamber (903) 885-6515. Reservations must be made by November 10. Lunch will be provided. Admission is $10 for Chamber Members and $25 for non-Chamber members. Please join us for this educational session about customer service as the holiday season rounds the corner!

Veterans Celebration on Saturday, November 11

Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas will honor veterans Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. All veterans, their families, and the community are invited to attend. The ceremony will include dedicating a new bench to honor those of have served to fight the global war on terrorism. The Honorable Robert Newson, Hopkins County Judge, will dedicate the bench and it will serve as an important addition to the Veterans Memorial at Celebration Plaza. In addition, names of deceased veterans will be read, the Hopkins County Military Coalition will perform a 21 Round Volley, Sulphur Springs High School Jazz Band will perform patriotic music and members and the SSHS choir will sing the National Anthem and Armed Forces Medley. Mr. Jim Dial will play Amazing Grace on bagpipe, and the United States Flag will be honored. The Honorable John Sellers, Sulphur Spring Mayor, will officially welcome everyone at the beginning of the ceremony.

Branded Ranch Rodeo is scheduled for Saturday, November 11

Our local Cowboy Churches will host and endorse the Branded Ranch Rodeo & Salute the Veterans BBQ Feast at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Saturday, November 11. Salute the veterans BBQ Feast starts at 1:00 p.m. and the Rodeo starts at 5:00 p.m. where you will enjoy sortin’, a calf scramble, wild cow milkin’, muggin’, and bronc riding. The Branded Ranch Rodeo is a non-profit organization that produces this rodeo and BBQ every year and gives then proceeds to a worthwhile organization. This year’s proceeds support Community Seeds. Fun for all!

Moo-La & Lone Star Milk Producers hosting Salute the Veterans Cook-off

Moo-La & Lone Star Milk Producers are hosting Salute the Veterans Cook-off on Saturday, November 11 starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center located at 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. There will be a live silent auction, live music, raffles, veterans give-a-ways, vendors, and games. All-you-can-eat BBQ begins at 1:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for veterans and children under six. Proceeds will benefit Operation Victor Echo Tango. Head on out to the Civic Center that day to help honor our veterans.

Danna’s hosts a grand re-opening

Danna’s Southern Charm & The Florist is celebrating their re-grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, November 14 at their new location, 438 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs. Also introducing Danna’s Flea Market Style & Swap, featuring the Buffalo Girls, on the 2nd weekend of April and the 2nd weekend of November in Sulphur Springs, and the 2nd weekend of October in Winnsboro. Make plans to be there!

Hunt Regional is offering October Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on November 30 in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs, and on November 30 at the Fall Festival in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

The 7th Annual Turkey Trot scheduled for Thanksgiving Day on Celebration Plaza

Get ready to make room for your Thanksgiving meal by participating in the Seventh Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 23, on Celebration Plaza. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a $30 entry fee. The 10K Run will also begin at 8:00 a.m. with a $40 entry fee. The pace for the 10K is 12 minutes per mile. There is also a Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. for ages 10 and under. Entry fee for the Fun Run is $5. Register at Fieldhouse Sports by November 12 to guarantee your t-shirt. Packet pick up is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, at the ROC from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Park will host Christmas in the Park on Saturday, November 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The Hopkins County Historical Society presents Christmas in the Park on Saturday, November 25, and Saturday, December 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $3.00, and children under seven are free. Visit with Santa, see the light displays, listen to live music, enjoy hot cocoa, old-fashioned cider, coffee, and cookies, and begin your Christmas shopping in the Country Store.

Lion’s Club will host the Tenth Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The Lion’s Club is hosting the Tenth Annual Christmas Parade presented by Carriage House Manor on Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes East on Connally Street to the square. It turns left onto Church Street and left on Houston Street to end in the Gerald Prim Stadium parking lot. Line-up begins at 3:00 p.m. on December 1. You may pick up registration forms and rules at the Chamber of Commerce. The entry fee is one toy, to be donated to the Blue Santa Program. Charitable cash donations also accepted, and checks should be made payable to the Sulphur Springs Lions Club. Registration forms must be received by noon on Tuesday, November 28.

Help Blue Santa Build His Float

Christmas Light Parade spectators are encouraged to bring a toy or financial donation to the parade for the Blue Santa program and can be turned in either at the Hopkins County Courthouse before the parade, or during the parade to the Blue Santa trailer. The Blue Santa program is a partnership between the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association and the Sulphur Springs Law Enforcement Association to provide Christmas gifts and financial support to needy families during the Christmas season. Thank you for your generosity to this worthwhile program.

Ribbon Cuttings:

The Colonial Cowboy hosted their Ribbon Cutting Celebration

The Colonial Cowboy hosted their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Friday, November 3, at noon. The Colonial Cowboy is located at 13673 Interstate 30 South in Saltillo. The Colonial Cowboy is a newly opened bed and breakfast in Hopkins County. This is a colonial east Texas home untouched since the 1960’s.