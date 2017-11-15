Hopkins County Chamber Connection 11.16.17

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2018 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even home town heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. Echo Publishing creates this book for us. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. We redesigned the 2017 directory to look more like a beautiful magazine, and 2018 will follow suit. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her. I’m proud to produce this book telling all about the place we love. I hope you will join me in the journey!

We have an announcement regarding stew t-shirts. We have a few of the Come and Taste It t-shirts left unpurchased in each size at the Chamber. We’d like to clear these out, so we are selling them for $8.00 each. If you missed purchasing your shirts on Stew Contest day, give us a call at the Chamber! We’ll get your order ready where you can just pop in and grab them. Call quickly before they are all gone! (903) 885-6515.

Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting their Fall Roundup

Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their 39th Annual Fall Roundup on Saturday, November 18th. The Country Store will be open from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the service of stew and chili from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., silent auction from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Child care is available. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adults, $4.00 for children ten and under, and free for kids five and under. Don’t miss this!!!

7th Annual Turkey Trot scheduled for Thanksgiving Day on Celebration Plaza

Get ready to make room for your Thanksgiving meal by participating in the 7th Annual Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 23rd, on Celebration Plaza. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. with a $30 entry fee. The 10K Run will also begin at 8 a.m. with a $40 entry fee. Pace for the 10K is 12 minutes per mile. There is also a Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. for ages 10 and under. Entry fee for the Fun Run is $5. Packet pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22nd, at the ROC from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Heritage Park will host Christmas in the Park on Saturday, November 25th at 6:00 p.m.

The Hopkins County Historical Society presents Christmas in the Park on Saturday, November 25, and Saturday, December 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $3.00, and children under seven are free. Visit with Santa, see the light displays, listen to live music, enjoy hot cocoa, old-fashioned cider, coffee and cookies, and begin your Christmas shopping in the Country Store.

Lion’s Club will host the 10th Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m.

The Lion’s Club is hosting the 10th Annual Christmas Parade presented by Carriage House Manor on Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes East on Connally Street to the square. It turns left onto Church Street and left on Houston Street to end in the Gerald Prim Stadium parking lot. Line-up begins at 3:00 p.m. on December 1st. You may pick up registration forms and rules at the Chamber of Commerce. The entry fee is one toy, to be donated to the Blue Santa Program. Charitable cash donations also accepted, and checks should be made payable to the Sulphur Springs Lions Club. Registration forms must be received by noon on Tuesday, November 28.

Help Blue Santa Build His Float

Christmas Light Parade spectators are encouraged to bring a toy or financial donation to the parade for the Blue Santa program and can be turned in either at the Hopkins County Courthouse before the parade, or during the parade to the Blue Santa trailer. The Blue Santa program is a partnership between the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association and the Sulphur Springs Law Enforcement Association to provide Christmas gifts and financial support to needy families during the Christmas season. Thank you for your generosity to this worthwhile program.

Danna’s hosted a grand re-opening

Danna’s Southern Charm & The Florist celebrated their re-grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, November 14th, at their new location, 438 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs. They also introduced Danna’s Flea Market Style & Swap, featuring the Buffalo Girls, on the 2nd weekend of April and the 2nd weekend of November in Sulphur Springs, and the 2nd weekend of October in Winnsboro.