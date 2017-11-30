Hopkins County Chamber Connection 11.30.17





The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce are hosting their annual Economic Outlook Conference at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center on Wednesday, December 6th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are so excited to welcome Mr. Richard Froeschle, current Labor Market Economist, as our keynote speaker at the 2017 Economic Outlook Conference. Mr. Froeschle will present Hopkins County the economic outlook for Northeast Texas for 2018. Sponsorships of the conference and tickets are available. Lunch will be provided. For further information, please call the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2018 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even home town heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. Echo Publishing creates this book for us. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. We redesigned the 2017 directory to look more like a beautiful magazine, and 2018 will follow suit. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her. I’m proud to produce this book telling all about the place we love. I hope you will join me in the journey!

Health Care Foundation lights the tree!

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is hosting the Lights of Life Tree Lighting Thursday night, November 30th at 6 p.m. in the Gardens at Christus. They will have cookies, hot cocoa, Christmas carols and even Santa! The SSHS Jazz Bank will play and the K-2nd graders from Water Oak Elementary School will sing. The physician choir will also perform. It will be a wonderful evening and a great way to get you in the Christmas Spirit.

CASA hosts their annual Cookie Walk

CASA is hosting their annual Cookie Walk on Friday, December 1st, from 9 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Cookies are sold for $5.00 a pound. Go by there and load up on Christmas cookies while supporting our local CASA!

Lion’s Club will host the 10th Annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m.

The Lion’s Club is hosting the 10th Annual Christmas Parade presented by Carriage House Manor on Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at Buford Park and goes East on Connally Street to the square. It turns left onto Church Street and left on Houston Street to end in the Gerald Prim Stadium parking lot. Line-up begins at 3:00 p.m. on December 1st. You may pick up registration forms and rules at the Chamber of Commerce. The entry fee is one toy, to be donated to the Blue Santa Program. Charitable cash donations also accepted, and checks should be made payable to the Sulphur Springs Lions Club. Registration forms must be received by noon on Tuesday, November 28.

Help Blue Santa Build His Float

Christmas Light Parade spectators are encouraged to bring a toy or financial donation to the parade for the Blue Santa program and can be turned in either at the Hopkins County Courthouse before the parade, or during the parade to the Blue Santa trailer. The Blue Santa program is a partnership between the Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association and the Sulphur Springs Law Enforcement Association to provide Christmas gifts and financial support to needy families during the Christmas season. Thank you for your generosity to this worthwhile program.

Heritage Park will host Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

The Hopkins County Historical Society presents Christmas in the Park on Saturday, December 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $3.00, and children under seven are free. Visit with Santa, see the light displays, listen to live music, enjoy hot cocoa, old-fashioned cider, coffee and cookies, and begin your Christmas shopping in the Country Store.

The Alcove2 hosts a wine and food pairing event

The Alcove2 has teamed up with Los Pinos Winery to offer a wine & food pairing event at The Alcove2 on Monday, December 4th. They have chosen three amazing wines for the night. Each wine will be paired with a full course made by their chef. They will offer two appetizers, two entrees, and two desserts for each guest to choose from. All food is paired perfectly with the designated wine for that course. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased at The Alcove2 in advance. Tickets are limited, so stop by and grab yours today!

The Reilly Springs Jamboree is hosting a special dance

The Reilly Springs Jamboree is not having their regular third Saturday Jamboree. Instead, they are hosting a special Christmas Jamboree Dance on Saturday, December 9th, at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center located at 150 Martin Luther King Drive in Sulphur Springs. Admission is $10 per person or by donation. Make plans to go by, listen to some music, enjoy refreshments and be on your way OR stay for the entire evening and dance the night away to favorite country/western music performed by some of the best country musicians in the area, including recording artists Don Woods Jr. and Shanna Carter. What a wonderful way to enjoy some country music and support the fundraising efforts of the Senior Citizen Center at the same time!

Chamber Announcement:

We have an announcement regarding stew t-shirts. We have a few of the Come and Taste It t-shirts left unpurchased in each size at the Chamber. We’d like to clear these out, so we are selling them for $8.00 each. If you missed purchasing your shirts on Stew Contest day, give us a call at the Chamber! We’ll get your order ready where you can just pop in and grab them. Call quickly before they are all gone! (903) 885-6515.

Centric Healthcare hosted their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 29th

Centric Healthcare hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, November 29th at noon at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. Centric Healthcare recently branched into Hopkins County and is excited about offering home health and hospice needs.