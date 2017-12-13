Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.14.17

Attention All Chamber Members…. Membership Directories are being prepared NOW!!!

Chamber Members, we are going to print with the 2018 Membership Directory. We are going to have it ready for distribution the first part of January, so we need you to do a few things…

Please go to HopkinsChamber.org and click in the directory search. Please check to make sure that we have the correct information for your business. We have been trying to check and recheck it, but we need your help to make sure everything is correct.

If your membership investment is past due, payment arrangements need to be made prior to

December 22nd to be included in the 2018 Directory.

3) If you find information that needs to be corrected, please call the Chamber at 903-885-6515. If you are interested in placing an ad in the directory, please contact Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing at 903-885-8663.

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance…this year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact in their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org, and our mailing address is also 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org and our mailing address is 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Community Players presents A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas

Community Players presents A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas at the Main Street Theater located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. The show will run December 8th through the 17th on Fridays and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at MSTSULPHURSPRINGS.COM or by calling (903) 885-0107.

DBA presents Ladies Night Out

Downtown Business Alliance is hosting a Ladies Night Out on Thursday, December 21st. Wear your Ugly Sweater and shop at the local downtown businesses to win prizes. Plan to shop between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to win your prizes! Have fun!

Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive in Sulphur Springs

Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, December 28th at Jay Hodge Chevrolet from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will move to Brookshires that afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, please call Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.

Hunt Regional is offering December Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on December 28th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.