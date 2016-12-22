Hopkins County Chamber Connection

Attention All Chamber Members…. Membership Directories are being prepared NOW!!!

Advertisements for the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Membership Directory are available from Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing. Our Membership Directory is distributed to over 5,000 people every year, so I highly encourage you to try an advertisement! Please call Lee Ann at (903) 885-8663 to discuss sizes and pricing options. You will not be disappointed!

Chamber Members, we are going to print a little earlier than normal for the 2017 Membership Directory. We are going to have it ready for distribution the first part of January, so we need you to do a few things…

Please go to sulphursprings-tx.com and click on the membership directory. Please check to make sure that we have the correct information for your business. We have been trying to check and recheck it, but I’m sure we have overlooked some things.

If your membership investment is past due, payment arrangements need to be made prior to

December 23rd.

If you find information that needs to be corrected, please call the Chamber at 903-885-6515. If you want to place an ad in the directory, please contact Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing at 903-885-8663.

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance…this year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact in their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is chamber1@suddenlinkmail.com, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 347, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is chamber1@suddenlinkmail.com and our mailing address is P.O. Box 347, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet Nominations

Many other awards are presented at the Chamber of Commerce membership banquet (February 18, 2016). Aside from the awards mentioned above, nominations are also being accepted for:

Citizen of the Year—Echo Publishing Company—401 Church Street, SS, TX 75482

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—P.O. Box 347, SS, TX 75483

Agriculturist of the Year—Professional Ag Workers—c/o Agri-Life Extension, P.O. Box 518, SS TX 75483

Each of these nominations should be submitted in writing and mailed to the above mentioned address.

Divorce Care held weekly at First United Methodist Church at 6:00 p.m.

Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help you heal from the hurt of divorce or separation. It’s a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through. You will learn practical information that will help you deal with the challenges of being divorced. Best of all, you will gain hope, healing, and help for your future. Divorce Care Meets every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 beginning on October 5th at the First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs in the Open Door Sunday School Classroom. This is found in the basement of the main building. There is childcare if needed. They will meet for 14 weeks. Contact information is Tom Young at youngtom60@gmail.com, (903) 413-1673 or Debbie Young at youngdede60@gmail.com; (903) 243-1235.

New Members to the Chamber of Commerce…

Welcome to our newest members of the Chamber of Commerce, Mahoney Oaks Retreat and Bobcat Texas.com. We are excited about having you!

One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly. – Andy Rooney