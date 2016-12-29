Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

New Chamber Directors for 2017-2019!

We would like to welcome the newest Directors to the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. These 6 new individuals will begin serving on the Board of Directors in January 2017. We are thankful to have them!

Kim Beck, City National Bank

Larry Willis, Oncor

Andy Endsley, Hopkins County Fire Department

Renee’ Young, RE/MAX Advanced

Debra Huffman, Nation’s Lending

Amber Gilbert

These volunteers will be joining the current Directors which include: Bradley Edge (Chairman), Butch Burney (Chairman-Elect), Jessica Kultgen (Treasurer), Mitzi Y’Barbo (Vice President – Committees), Chuck Sickles (Vice President – Membership), Garrett Glass (Vice President – Events), Scott Brown, Kelly Humphrey, Charlotte Baxter, Gary Stribling, Lisa Robinson, and Mike Horne.

Attention All Chamber Members…. Membership Directories are being prepared NOW!!!

Advertisements for the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Membership Directory are available from Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing. Our Membership Directory is distributed to over 5,000 people every year, so I highly encourage you to try an advertisement! Please call Lee Ann at (903) 885-8663 to discuss sizes and pricing options. You will not be disappointed! Please note than no other companies will be handling our Membership Directories. Echo Publishing is the ONLY contact. Please contact Lee Ann Peugh with any questions.

Chamber Members, we are going to print a little earlier than normal for the 2017 Membership Directory. We are going to have it ready for distribution the first part of January, so we need you to do a few things…

Please go to sulphursprings-tx.com and click on the membership directory. Please check to make sure that we have the correct information for your business. We have been trying to check and recheck it, but I’m sure we have overlooked some things.

If your membership investment is past due, payment arrangements need to be made prior to

December 30th.

If you find information that needs to be corrected, please call the Chamber at 903-885-6515. If you want to place an ad in the directory, please contact Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing at 903-885-8663.

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance…this year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact in their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is chamber1@suddenlinkmail.com, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 347, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31st! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is chamber1@suddenlinkmail.com and our mailing address is P.O. Box 347, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet Nominations

Many other awards are presented at the Chamber of Commerce membership banquet (February 18, 2016). Aside from the awards mentioned above, nominations are also being accepted for:

Citizen of the Year—Echo Publishing Company—401 Church Street, SS, TX 75482

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—P.O. Box 347, SS, TX 75483

Agriculturist of the Year—Professional Ag Workers—c/o Agri-Life Extension, P.O. Box 518, SS TX 75483

Each of these nominations should be submitted in writing and mailed to the above-mentioned address.

Drop In Reception for Texas A&M Commerce’s New President on Monday, January 9th

Guarantee Bank and Trust is hosting a Drop In Reception for Dr. Ray Keck, the new President of Texas A&M – Commerce on Monday, January 9th, from noon until 1 p.m. The reception will be held at Guaranty Bank and Trust, 919 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs.

CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital -SS will host Women with Heart on Tuesday, February 7th

CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital in Sulphur Springs, along with Advanced Heart Care, present the 2017 Women with Heart Dinner on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center. There will be a free dinner and prizes. Women with Heart is an annual program conceived to celebrate and honor women who have survived heart disease. To nominate a woman who has survived and triumphed with the help of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-SS and Advanced Heart Care, please visit the following link. https://www.tmfhc.org/care-treatment/heart/your-heart-health/womens/women-with-heart/. If you have any questions, call Lakan Johnson at 903-438-4462 or e-mail lakan@hcmh.com / Sherry Moore at 903-439-4062 or e-mail sherrym@hcmh.com.

New Members to the Chamber of Commerce…

Welcome to our newest members of the Chamber of Commerce, Mahoney Oaks Retreat and Bobcat Texas.com. We are excited about having you!

Mark your calendars for 2017: Important Dates to remember for 2017

Chamber Banquet-February 16th

Spring Fever Bike Rally-March 11th

Chamber Golf Tournament-April 14th

Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off-June 10th

Hopkins County Stew Contest-October 28th

January first marks day one of a 365-day adventure… so say yes to new adventures!!! Happy New Year from the Chamber family to yours!