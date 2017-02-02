Hopkins County Chamber Connection

SAVE THE DATE!!!

It’s time for the 91st Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet! “An Evening in the Woods,” dinner and community awards will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30 p.m. Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. There will also be a raffle of a guided duck hunt AND a guided fishing trip that will be drawn that evening. So please join us for a beautiful “Evening in the Woods”. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the Chamber of Commerce. Whole tables that seat 10 people are available for $500.

Don’t miss out on a very special first time opportunity! Raffle tickets for a Guided Duck Hunting Trip for two or a Guided Fishing Trip for two will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets are only $10 each, and may be purchased in one or both raffles. The winner will be chosen the night of the banquet, and you need not be present to win.

Grand Opening Celebration for Mahoney Oaks Retreat was held on Friday, January 27th

Mahoney Oaks Retreat, a brand-new retreat venue in Hopkins County, hosted their Open House and Ribbon Cutting in celebration on Friday, January 27th at noon. The open house was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and had a great turnout! Mahoney Oaks is located at 5678 FM 1537 in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to come by and explore this new venue! It is beautiful!

Master Wellness Volunteer Training Begins January 30th and Goes Through February 27th

This training takes place every two years, and 2017 is the year! Individuals learn about food safety, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, finding reliable resources on the web and much more. The training will be held on five consecutive Mondays, January 30, February 6, 13, 20, and 27, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Upon completing the training and passing a

certification exam, volunteers agree to give 40 hours of service by assisting the Extension Agent with programs, day camps, program preparations, health fairs, and other services. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more details.

Starbucks hosted their Grand Opening Celebration on Monday, January 30th at 2 p.m.

Starbucks Coffee hosted their Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Monday, January 30th at 2 p.m. Starbucks is located at 1320 South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs. Starbucks is now open with the following hours: Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser being held for Steven Vickery on Saturday, February 4th

The Hopkins County Fire Department is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, February 4th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fire Station #20, 1286 South Texas Street. All proceeds benefit Steven Vickery, husband and father of four, who needs a transcatheder procedure and possibly a second open heart surgery or a heart transplant. Steven was a firefighter for nine years before his health forced him to retire his position.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 8th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 8th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital -SS will host Women with Heart on Tuesday, February 7th

CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital in Sulphur Springs, along with Advanced Heart Care, present the 2017 Women with Heart Dinner on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center. There will be a free dinner and prizes. Women with Heart is an annual program conceived to celebrate and honor women who have survived heart disease. To nominate a woman who has survived and triumphed with the help of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-SS and Advanced Heart Care, please visit the following link. https://www.tmfhc.org/care-treatment/heart/your-heart-health/womens/women-with-heart/. If you have any questions, call Lakan Johnson at 903-438-4462 or e-mail lakan@hcmh.com / Sherry Moore at 903-439-4062 or e-mail sherrym@hcmh.com.

SS Public Library presents a Couponing Class on Thursday, February 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a Coupon Class by Courtney Solstad on Thursday, February 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. The class will cover kinds of coupons, where to get coupons, how to use coupons, apps to help you save, shopping and saving without coupons, coupon ethics, retail savings, and restaurant savings. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org.

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 11th

The next Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This free workshop will cover marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Engaged couples who attend the workshop will be given a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Contact the Extension Office at 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Texas A&M presents Singing Cadets on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by our local Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club, the Singing Cadets will be here in concert on Friday, February 17th. Internationally known as the “Voice of Aggieland”, The Singing Cadets are Texas A&M University’s premier men’s chorus. As the busiest collegiate choral group in the United States, the Singing Cadets take tremendous pride in spreading the great name of Texas A&M all over the world and are excited to be performing for you today. Founded in 1893, the Singing Cadets have a rich history that is full of tradition, which you will get a small taste of in the concert to be held on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Tickets are available from any local Aggie Moms’ Club member and can be purchased at the downtown locations of City National Bank and Alliance Bank for $5 each. All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of the concert and towards a local scholarship for students attending and/or planning to attend Texas A&M, College Station. For more information: Juli Woolley, Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club President, 512-755-4925 cell or jah4925@gmail.com

SS Public Library presents a Cooking Tips Class on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a Cooking Tips & Skills Class by Lyndsay Palmer on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. Attend this class to learn tips and tricks of the kitchen with Chef Lyndsay Palmer. She will demonstrate several ways to help strengthen your kitchen skills and help answer any of your cooking questions. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org.

Have a wonderful weekend, but come by and grab your Chamber Banquet tickets first! It’s going to be a beautiful and exciting night!