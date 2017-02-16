Hopkins County Chamber Connection

Tonight is the night!!!

“An Evening in the Woods,” dinner and community awards will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30 p.m. We are excited to announce that our dinner is being provided by Coffee Off the Square and includes smoked pork tenderloin with orange glaze, roast beef with gravy, green beans with bacon and almonds, build your own baked potato, green salad, rolls, S’mores and a hot chocolate bar. It is a night you do not want to miss!!!!

Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. There will also be a raffle of a guided duck hunt AND a guided fishing trip that will be drawn that evening. So please join us for a beautiful “Evening in the Woods”. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the Chamber of Commerce. Whole tables that seat 10 people are available for $500.

Don’t miss out on a very special first time opportunity! Raffle tickets for a Guided Duck Hunting Trip for two or a Guided Fishing Trip for two will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets are only $10 each, and may be purchased in one or both raffles. The winner will be chosen the night of the banquet, and you need not be present to win.

Reilly Springs Jamboree hosts Kadie Lynn on Saturday, February 18th at 7 p.m.

The Reilly Spring Jamboree will host Kadie Lynn, County Music’s Sweetheart, on Saturday, February 18th, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. The Reilly Springs Jamboree is located at the Reilly Springs Community Center, 109 CR 1439 in Sulphur Springs. For more information contact Enola Gay at (903) 438-3568, or Roger Reed at (903) 348-7114. You can also visit www.reillyspringsjamboree.com.

Texas A&M presents Singing Cadets on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by our local Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club, the Singing Cadets will be here in concert on Friday, February 17th. Internationally known as the “Voice of Aggieland”, The Singing Cadets are Texas A&M University’s premier men’s chorus. As the busiest collegiate choral group in the United States, the Singing Cadets take tremendous pride in spreading the great name of Texas A&M all over the world and are excited to be performing for you today. Founded in 1893, the Singing Cadets have a rich history that is full of tradition, which you will get a small taste of in the concert to be held on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Tickets are available from any local Aggie Moms’ Club member and can be purchased at the downtown locations of City National Bank and Alliance Bank for $5 each. All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of the concert and towards a local scholarship for students attending and/or planning to attend Texas A&M, College Station. For more information: Juli Woolley, Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club President, 512-755-4925 cell or jah4925@gmail.com

A Brush of Class is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, February 21st at noon

A Brush of Class, located at 212 N. Davis Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Tuesday, February 21st. Please make plans to stop by and join us!

Lowe’s is Hosting an Open House on Wednesday, February 22nd at noon

Lowe’s is hosting an Open House on Wednesday, February 22nd at noon to launch their newest business development. Lowe’s now offers Design Professionals to help with your kitchen and bath. They will have refreshments, product before and after pictures, and questions and answers from the pros and Lowe’s. Come check it out!

SS Public Library presents a Cooking Tips Class on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a Cooking Tips & Skills Class by Lyndsay Palmer on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. Attend this class to learn tips and tricks of the kitchen with Chef Lyndsay Palmer. She will demonstrate several ways to help strengthen your kitchen skills and help answer any of your cooking questions. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org.

Plain & Fancy will host their 20 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 3rd

Plain and Fancy will host their 20 Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration and Open House on Friday, March 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will offer a free dessert bar that night! Come by and celebrate 20 years of success with Plain & Fancy!

Master Wellness Volunteer Training Begins January 30th and Goes Through February 27th

This training takes place every two years, and 2017 is the year! Individuals learn about food safety, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, finding reliable resources on the web and much more. The training will be held on five consecutive Mondays, January 30, February 6, 13, 20, and 27, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Upon completing the training and passing a

certification exam, volunteers agree to give 40 hours of service by assisting the Extension Agent with programs, day camps, program preparations, health fairs, and other services. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more details.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 8th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 8th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

Hopkins County Fall Festival is Hosting the Circus!

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is hosting the Kelly Miller Circus on Tuesday, March 21st at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, and Wednesday, March 22nd, at 7:30pm. The Big Top performances will be on the Civic Center grounds. Ticket information coming soon!

Ribbon Cuttings:

FitMiss

FitMiss held their Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Wednesday, February 15th at 11:30 a.m. Many people came to celebrate this opening with new owners, Jaime and Matt Mitchell. FitMiss is fitness center for women only, and all class information is available on the FitMiss Facebook page. FitMiss is located at 468 Shannon Road, Suite 8B, in Sulphur Springs.

Welcome new Chamber members!

Welcome to our newest member of the Chamber of Commerce! North Texas Electric Gate, we are excited to have you!

Make sure to come by and grab your Chamber Banquet tickets right away. It’s going to be a beautiful and exciting night!