Hopkins County Chamber Connection

It’s time for the Spring Fever Bike Rally!!! Saturday, March 11th is the date for the Spring Fever Bike Rally. Hopkins County will be expecting 500-600 cyclists who will ride in either a 10 mile, 25 mile, 38 mile, or 58 mile ride. Matt Dunn will be providing entertainment on Celebration Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so either sign up to ride in the rally, or come out and cheer on these athletes!! It’s an entertaining day in Hopkins County! For additional information, visit our NEW website www.hopkinschamber.org!

Solar Nails & Spa will host their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Tuesday, March 14th at noon

Solar Nails and Spa, located at 1335 S. Broadway in Sulphur Springs, will host their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, March 14th at noon. Please mark your calendar and plan to come by to celebrate with Solar Nails & Spa!

Hunt County Regional is offering March Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on March 23rd in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21.To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering Parenting Connections Classes Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering “Parenting Connections”, a 4-lesson series on Child Growth & Development, Parent-Child Communication, Positive Discipline, and Developing Your Child’s Self-Esteem. The series (2 lessons per session) will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, March 30, 6:00 p.m., at the Hopkins County Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. Please call 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 8th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 8th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

Hopkins County Fall Festival is Hosting the Circus!

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is hosting the Kelly Miller Circus on Tuesday, March 21st at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, and Wednesday, March 22nd, at 7:30pm. The Big Top performances will be on the Civic Center grounds. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce!

Ribbon Cuttings:

Plain & Fancy hosted their 20 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 3rd

Plain and Fancy hosted their 20 Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration and Open House on Friday, March 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They offered a free dessert bar that night! We were happy to celebrate 20 years of success with Plain & Fancy!

Lil’ 4’s Club hosted their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Saturday, March 4th at noon

Lil’s 4’s Club, a tutoring and mentoring company in Sulphur Springs, hosted their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Saturday, March 4th, at noon. They are located at 200 Fuller Street in Sulphur Springs. Welcome Lil’ 4’s to your new building and the Chamber family!

Come support the 2017 Spring Fever Bike Rally and cheer on the finishers. We’ll be on Celebration Plaza until 2 p.m. See you there!