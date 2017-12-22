Hopkins County Chamber Connection

Lezley Brown

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

Attention All Chamber Members…. Membership Directories are being prepared NOW!

Chamber Members, we are going to print with the 2018 Membership Directory. We are going to have it ready for distribution the first part of January, so we need you to do a few things. Please go to HopkinsChamber.org and click in the directory search. Please check to make sure that we have the correct information for your business. We have been trying to check and recheck it, but we need your help to make sure everything is correct.

If your membership investment is past due, payment arrangements need to be made before December 22 to be included in the 2018 Directory. If you find information that needs to be corrected, please call the Chamber at 903-885-6515. If you are interested in placing an ad in the directory, please contact Lee Ann Peugh at Echo Publishing at 903-885-8663.

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance…this year the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para-Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to nominate that “special educator” that has had an impact on their lives. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org, and our mailing address is also 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year!

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year or Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement- civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 300 Connally Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31! Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org and our mailing address is 300 Connally Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive in Sulphur Springs

Carter BloodCare is hosting a blood drive in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, December 28 at Jay Hodge Chevrolet from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm. They will move to Brookshires that afternoon from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, please call Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.