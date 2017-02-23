Hopkins County Chamber Connection February 23

Chamber Connection-February 23rd

THANK YOU to all of you attended the Chamber Banquet last Thursday. It was a beautiful night full of wonderful food and loving surprises! I am thankful to all of you for making that night such a success. The honorees of the evening included: The Hopkins County Military Coalition (Citizens of the Year), Linda Galligher (Woman of the Year), Christine Morris (Caregiver of the Year), Sandi Wallace (Growth and Renewal), Shining Star Productions (Community Pride), Kim Beck (Ambassador of the Year), Pat Chase (Agriculturalist of the Year), Rowena Johnson (Educator of the Year), Channel 18 News (Small Business of the Year), Saputo (Large Business of the Year), Bobby McDonald (Vision Award), and Chuck Sickles (Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Year). The Chamber also recognized our outgoing Directors: Neva Mohesky, Penney Hemby, Carolyn McKinney, and Stephanie Stephens. It was a GREAT night!!

In the spirit of moving forward… It’s time for the Spring Fever Bike Rally!!! Saturday, March 11th is the date for the Spring Fever Bike Rally. Hopkins County will be expecting 500-600 cyclists who will ride in either a 10 mile, 25 mile, 38 mile, or 58 mile ride. Matt Dunn will be providing entertainment on Celebration Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so either sign up to ride in the rally, or come out and cheer on these athletes!! It’s an entertaining day in Hopkins County!

Finally, check out the Chamber of Commerce’s new website… hopkinschamber.org. The site was custom designed by Lonestar Web Group of Sulphur Springs. We are very proud of our new site and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy it!

SS Public Library presents a Cooking Tips Class on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a Cooking Tips & Skills Class by Lyndsay Palmer on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. Attend this class to learn tips and tricks of the kitchen with Chef Lyndsay Palmer. She will demonstrate several ways to help strengthen your kitchen skills and help answer any of your cooking questions. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org.

Baseball Registration is Happening Now through Monday, February 27th!

The Sulphur Springs Boys Baseball Association is accepting registrations through February 27th at Fieldhouse Sports. The registration fee for ages three to four is $55, and all other ages is $80. For more information, visit www.ssbba.org, or www.facebook.com/ssboysbaseball.

St. Phillips Episcopal Church is Hosting a Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 28th

St. Phillips Episcopal Church is hosting their annual pancake supper on Tuesday, February 28th from5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They are located at 1209 College Street in Sulphur Springs, and donations will be accepted. They are also holding their Ash Wednesday Service on Wednesday, March 1st at 6:30 p.m.

SS Public Library presents Why Do I Need a Will on Thursday, March 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a class called Why Do I Need a Will by local lawyer Joel Sheffield on Thursday, March 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. Attend this class hear discussion about wills, probates, power of attorney, and relationships affecting wills such as children, step children, and exes. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org

Plain & Fancy will host their 20 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 3rd

Plain and Fancy will host their 20 Year Ribbon Cutting Celebration and Open House on Friday, March 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will offer a free dessert bar that night! Come by and celebrate 20 years of success with Plain & Fancy!

Building 429, Josh Wilson, and Chris August are coming to Sulphur Springs, Friday, March 3rd

Building 429, Josh Wilson, and Chris August are coming to Sulphur Springs for their “Worship in the Round Tour” Presented by The Way Radio Group, and 99.7 & 100.9 The Way on Friday, March 3rd, at 7p.m. in the SSHS Auditorium. Tickets are available at my997theway.com and at The Way Radio Station at 616 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs. VIP, General Admission, as well as discounted Youth Group tickets are available! For more info call (903)885-7639.

Hunt County Regional is offering March Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on March 23rd in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21.To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Master Wellness Volunteer Training Begins January 30th and Goes Through February 27th

This training takes place every two years, and 2017 is the year! Individuals learn about food safety, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, finding reliable resources on the web and much more. The training will be held on five consecutive Mondays, January 30, February 6, 13, 20, and 27, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Upon completing the training and passing a

certification exam, volunteers agree to give 40 hours of service by assisting the Extension Agent with programs, day camps, program preparations, health fairs, and other services. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more details.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 8th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 8th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

Hopkins County Fall Festival is Hosting the Circus!

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is hosting the Kelly Miller Circus on Tuesday, March 21st at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, and Wednesday, March 22nd, at 7:30pm. The Big Top performances will be on the Civic Center grounds. Ticket information coming soon!

Ribbon Cuttings:

A Brush of Class hosted an Open House on Tuesday, February 21st at noon

A Brush of Class, located at 212 N. Davis Street in Sulphur Springs, hosted a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Tuesday, February 21st. They offer painting classes, painting parties for all ages, and even sculpture and textile opportunities.

Lowe’s Hosted an Open House on Wednesday, February 22nd at noon

Lowe’s hosted an Open House on Wednesday, February 22nd at noon to launch their newest business development. Lowe’s now offers Design Professionals and a triple bonded contractor to help with your kitchen and bath building and remodeling needs.