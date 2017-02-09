Hopkins County Chamber Connection February 9

Who is ready for something DELICIOUS?

“An Evening in the Woods,” dinner and community awards will be held at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30 p.m. We are excited to announce that our dinner is being provided by Coffee Off the Square and includes smoked pork tenderloin with orange glaze, roast beef with gravy, green beans with bacon and almonds, build your own baked potato, green salad, rolls, S’mores and a hot chocolate bar. It is a night you do not want to miss!!!!

Awards including Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Community Pride Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Educator of the Year will be presented to deserving citizens of Hopkins County. There will also be a raffle of a guided duck hunt AND a guided fishing trip that will be drawn that evening. So please join us for a beautiful “Evening in the Woods”. We look forward to seeing you there! Individual tickets are $30 and available at the Chamber of Commerce. Whole tables that seat 10 people are available for $500.

Don’t miss out on a very special first time opportunity! Raffle tickets for a Guided Duck Hunting Trip for two or a Guided Fishing Trip for two will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets are only $10 each, and may be purchased in one or both raffles. The winner will be chosen the night of the banquet, and you need not be present to win.

Master Wellness Volunteer Training Begins January 30th and Goes Through February 27th

This training takes place every two years, and 2017 is the year! Individuals learn about food safety, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, finding reliable resources on the web and much more. The training will be held on five consecutive Mondays, January 30, February 6, 13, 20, and 27, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Upon completing the training and passing a

certification exam, volunteers agree to give 40 hours of service by assisting the Extension Agent with programs, day camps, program preparations, health fairs, and other services. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more details.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 8th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 8th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

SS Public Library presents a Couponing Class on Thursday, February 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a Coupon Class by Courtney Solstad on Thursday, February 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. The class will cover kinds of coupons, where to get coupons, how to use coupons, apps to help you save, shopping and saving without coupons, coupon ethics, retail savings, and restaurant savings. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org.

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 11th

The next Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This free workshop will cover marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Engaged couples who attend the workshop will be given a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Contact the Extension Office at 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Texas A&M presents Singing Cadets on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by our local Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club, the Singing Cadets will be here in concert on Friday, February 17th. Internationally known as the “Voice of Aggieland”, The Singing Cadets are Texas A&M University’s premier men’s chorus. As the busiest collegiate choral group in the United States, the Singing Cadets take tremendous pride in spreading the great name of Texas A&M all over the world and are excited to be performing for you today. Founded in 1893, the Singing Cadets have a rich history that is full of tradition, which you will get a small taste of in the concert to be held on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Tickets are available from any local Aggie Moms’ Club member and can be purchased at the downtown locations of City National Bank and Alliance Bank for $5 each. All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of the concert and towards a local scholarship for students attending and/or planning to attend Texas A&M, College Station. For more information: Juli Woolley, Hopkins County Area Aggie Moms’ Club President, 512-755-4925 cell or jah4925@gmail.com

SS Public Library presents a Cooking Tips Class on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sulphur Springs Public Library is offering a Cooking Tips & Skills Class by Lyndsay Palmer on Thursday, February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Library, 611 North Davis Street. Attend this class to learn tips and tricks of the kitchen with Chef Lyndsay Palmer. She will demonstrate several ways to help strengthen your kitchen skills and help answer any of your cooking questions. The class is free to the public, and refreshments will be served. Each attendee will have a chance to win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the 2017 Season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. For more information call the Library at (903) 885-4926 or visit the website at www.sslibrary.org.

Hopkins County Fall Festival is Hosting the Circus!

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is hosting the Kelly Miller Circus on Tuesday, March 21st at 4:30pm and 7:30pm, and Wednesday, March 22nd, at 7:30pm. The Big Top performances will be on the Civic Center grounds. Ticket information coming soon!

Welcome new Chamber members!

We have had many new businesses join the Chamber, and we are excited to have all of you. Welcome to Northeast Texas Disposal, Simply Competitive Energy, Shady Lake RV Park, B & D Signs Of Texas, Alta Vista Home Inspections, Etiquette By Emily, Stream Energy Consultant – Renee’ Young, Re/Max Advanced Agent Renee’ Young, Starbucks, Express Employment Professionals, Silver Star Custom Carts, FitMiss, Juice Plus, Gunn Plumbing Company, And Hopkins County Fire Department.

Make sure to come by and grab your Chamber Banquet tickets right away. It’s going to be a beautiful and exciting night!

