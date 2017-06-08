Hopkins County Chamber Connection June 8, 2017

The Ice Cream Freeze-off has mooooved!!! I have a big announcement regarding the 16th Annual Ice Cream Freeze-off! We have changed the time and location. The Ice Cream Freeze-off will still be held on Saturday, June 10th, but the time has moved to 5:30 p.m. and the location has moved to Shannon Oaks front lawn. Come enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream for $3.00 (while it lasts), then watch the hot air balloons take flight at 6 p.m. all in the same place! We can’t wait to see you there! We still have category space available for people to make and enter their homemade ice cream. If you are even barely considering it, just go for it! There is no entry fee!!! Call the Chamber for more information, (903) 885-6515, or visit our website at www.hopkinschamber.org. We all scream for ice cream!

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for the Dairy Festival is scheduled for Friday, June 9th at noon

The Dairy Festival officially kicks off with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 9th at noon on Celebration Plaza. Make plans to be there and celebrate the start of the Dairy Festival!

5K Milk Run is scheduled for Friday, June 9th

It is time for the 59th annual Hopkins County Dairy Festival’s Balloon Rally and 5k Milk Run! This year’s chip timed race will be held on Friday evening, June 9 at 7:00pm. Imagine running down a country road, on a beautiful summer evening in Hopkins County, beneath a sky filled with colorful balloons. This unique family event features an out and back course that begins and ends at the balloon glow and launch area! Stick around after the race and enjoy the amazing sights and sounds of brilliantly colored balloons and live entertainment from the main stage. All runners 18 years and older will have their bib numbers entered in a drawing for a ride in a hot air balloon on Saturday, June 10th. All winners will be announced on Friday night after the run. Register today at: www.hopkinscountydairyfestival.com.

Here is the schedule for the Dairy Festival events:

Friday, June 9, 2017

Hot Air Balloon Media Flight

6:00 AM—9:00 AM (Weather Permitting)

Shannon Oaks Church

Opening Ceremonies

Ribbon Cutting

12:00 Noon

Celebration Plaza

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight

6:00 PM—9:00 PM (Weather Permitting)

Shannon Oaks Church

5K Milk Run

7:00 PM

Shannon Oaks Church

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight

6:30 AM—7:30 AM (Weather Permitting)

Shannon Oaks Church

Dairy Festival Parade

10:00 AM

Buford Park (Parade Participants Arrive By 9:00 AM)

Parade Route (Leave Buford Park. Connally Street to Downtown.

Downtown to Gilmer Street. Parade Ends at Gilmer & Lee Street.

Junior Dairy Show

10:00 AM

Hopkins County Civic Center Arena

Milking Contest (Dairy Festival Queen Contestants, Parents & Balloon Pilots)

3:00 PM

Hopkins County Civic Center Arena

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Ice Cream Freeze Off

5:30 PM

Shannon Oaks Front Lawn

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight

6:00 PM—9:00 PM (Weather Permitting)

Shannon Oaks Church

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Hopkins County Dairy Festival Coronation Pageant

7:00 PM

Civic Center Auditorium

Sulphur Springs Public Library presents their Summer Reading Program for June and July

The Sulphur Springs Library is hosting a summer reading program called Knights and Princesses Summer Reading Program 2017. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., they offer multiplayer Minecraft. The Summer Reading Program Kickoff and Registration will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. , Storytime for all ages will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m.

Hunt County Regional is offering March Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on June 22nd in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21.To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Ribbon Cuttings:

The Root’s of Hero’s Restaurant hosted their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, June 6th

The Root’s of Hero’s Restaurant hosted their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Tuesday, June 6th at 8:30 a.m. The Root’s of Hero’s is located inside The VF Outlet Mall on Bill Bradford Road in Sulphur Springs, Suite 111. They offer a variety of menu options, and are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come have some delicious Ice Cream! We’ll see you at Shannon Oaks at 5 p.m. on Saturday!

