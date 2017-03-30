Hopkins County Chamber Connection March 30

It’s time for the 28th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Friday, April 14th at the Sulphur Springs Country Club!! We are currently accepting teams for morning tee times. The teams are first come, first served, so make sure and make your reservation today! Please see our website for more information… www.HopkinsChamber.org, or call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515.

The Largest Exhibitor Expo for Hopkins County is Returning on Saturday, April 1st

The 2nd Annual Home & Outdoor Expo will be held on Saturday, April 1st from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. The Home & Outdoor Expo is presented by The Way Radio Group and Jay Hodge Chevrolet. Vendors and guests are welcomed.

Shannon Oaks Church is holding a screening of A Heart That Forgives on Saturday, April 1st

A Heart That Forgives is being shown at Shannon Oaks Church, 1113 Shannon Oaks in Sulphur Springs, on Saturday, April 1st. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m., and the movie begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. The movie is directed by M. Legend Brown. For more information, email ken@ahtfthemovie.com.

Tanner Higgins Warrior Run is Scheduled for Saturday, April 8

The 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Cooper Lake State Park. There will be a 5 Mile Warrior Run and a One Mile Grunt Run. The entry fee is $40 from March 27th through April 7th. The fee will increase to $50 on the day of the race for the Warrior Run, and $25 for the Grunt Run. For additional information, please visit www.tannerstonehiggins.com.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering Parenting Connections Classes Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering “Parenting Connections”, a 4-lesson series on Child Growth & Development, Parent-Child Communication, Positive Discipline, and Developing Your Child’s Self-Esteem. The series (2 lessons per session) will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, March 30, 6:00 p.m., at the Hopkins County Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. Please call 903-885-3443 to enroll. FBC will host at 55+ Health Fair on Tuesday, April 4th at the ROC from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs is hosting a 55+ Health Fair on Tuesday, April 4th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roc, 115 Putman Street in Sulphur Springs. The 55+ Health Fair will have free health screenings and including cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, body composition, and blood oxygen. They will also have information about pre-need counseling, home health, medical equipment, chiropractic, and pharmacy information as well as deaf and hard of hearing equipment demonstrations. Door prizes will be given away at 12:00 noon. For more information please call Fred Lewis at (903) 885-0646. Cross County Cowboy Church hosts Scroggins Family Benefit on Saturday, April 8th Cross Country Cowboy Church, located at 1515 TX Hwy 19 in Sulphur Springs, will host a benefit for the Scroggins Family. Jason Scroggins was first diagnosed with brain cancer on January 18, 2013. He beat that battle but has been diagnosed again. The benefit for this family will include stew and chili by donation only starting at 4 p.m., silent auction starting at 3:00 p.m., live auction starting at 5:30 p.m., and horseshoes with a sign up at noon. To make donations, please contact Angela at (214) 755-0994, Tori at (903) 440-2588, or Richard at (469) 644-2425. WIC is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Thursday, April 13th WIC is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages one to five on Thursday, April 13th at 4 p.m. All are welcome to attend, but please bring you own basket for egg gathering. WIC is located at 421 Industrial Dr. East #209 (parking lot of VF Outlet Mall) in Sulphur Springs. Please call (903) 885-2813 for more information.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 18th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 18th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

Hunt County Regional is offering March Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on April 20th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21.To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Dentistry from the Heart is scheduled for April 20th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dentistry from the Heart is scheduled for Thursday, April 20th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Davis Street Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. This is an opportunity for free dental care for all ages. There is limited availability, and dental care will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

It’s Time for the Hopkins County Rodeo on Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd

The Hopkins County Rodeo Committee is presenting their UPRA Membership Rodeo on April 21st and 22nd at the Hopkins County Indoor Civic Center Arena. Tickets are available at Circle E Western Store and are $10 for pre-sale tickets. Tickets are also available at the door. Children’s admission is $8, Friday night tickets are $10, Saturday night tickets are $12 and include admission to the dance featuring Monty Tipps. Make sure you put this one on your calendar. It is a wonderful event!

Workforce Solutions is hosting a Career & Community Resource Expo on April 25th

Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting a Career & Community Resources Expo at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Tuesday, April 25th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are accepting vendors on a first come first served basis with a deadline for vendors of April 10th. Exhibitor space is limited. For additional information, please call Workforce Solutions at (903) 885-7556 x 414.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Marlene’s Sass & Class hosted a Grand Opening in her new location on Wednesday, March 22nd

Marlene’s Sass & Class has moved to 212 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. She held a ribbon cutting and grand opening of her new clothes and accessories boutique on Wednesday, March 22nd. Her hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.