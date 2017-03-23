Hopkins County Chamber Connection May 23

It’s time for the 28th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Friday, April 14th at the Sulphur Springs Country Club!! We are currently accepting teams for morning and afternoon tee off times. The teams are first come, first served, so make sure and make your reservation today! Please see our website for more information… www.HopkinsChamber.org, or call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515.

Hopkins Place Senior Living is hosting a Celebration of Life Carter Blood Drive on Friday, March 24th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located at 890 Camp Street in Sulphur Springs. For more information, call Shelly Scheckel at (903) 926-6688.

A Heart That Forgives is being shown at Shannon Oaks Church, 1113 Shannon Oaks in Sulphur Springs, on Saturday, April 1st. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m., and the movie begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. The movie is directed by M. Legend Brown. For more information, email ken@ahtfthemovie.com.

Tanner Higgins Warrior Run is Scheduled for Saturday, April 8

The 5th Annual Tanner Higgins Warrior Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Cooper Lake State Park. There will be a 5 Mile Warrior Run and a One Mile Grunt Run. The entry fee is $40 from March 27th through April 7th. The fee will increase to $50 on the day of the race for the Warrior Run, and $25 for the Grunt Run. For additional information, please visit www.tannerstonehiggins.com.

The Largest Exhibitor Expo for Hopkins County is Returning on Saturday, April 1st

The 2nd Annual Home & Outdoor Expo will be held on Saturday, April 1st from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. The Home & Outdoor Expo is presented by The Way Radio Group and Jay Hodge Chevrolet. Vendors and guests are welcomed.

Hunt County Regional is offering March Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs Hunt County Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on March 23rd in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21.To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering Parenting Connections Classes Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering “Parenting Connections”, a 4-lesson series on Child Growth & Development, Parent-Child Communication, Positive Discipline, and Developing Your Child’s Self-Esteem. The series (2 lessons per session) will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, March 30, 6:00 p.m., at the Hopkins County Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. Please call 903-885-3443 to enroll. FBC will host at 55+ Health Fair on Tuesday, April 4th at the ROC from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs is hosting a 55+ Health Fair on Tuesday, April 4th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roc, 115 Putman Street in Sulphur Springs. The 55+ Health Fair will have free health screenings and including cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, body composition, and blood oxygen. They will also have information about pre-need counseling, home health, medical equipment, chiropractic, and pharmacy information as well as deaf and hard of hearing equipment demonstrations. Door prizes will be given away at 12:00 noon. For more information please call Fred Lewis at (903) 885-0646. Cross County Cowboy Church hosts Scroggins Family Benefit on Saturday, April 8th Cross Country Cowboy Church, located at 1515 TX Hwy 19 in Sulphur Springs, will host a benefit for the Scroggins Family. Jason Scroggins was first diagnosed with brain cancer on January 18, 2013. He beat that battle but has been diagnosed again. The benefit for this family will include stew and chili by donation only starting at 4 p.m., silent auction starting at 3:00 p.m., live auction starting at 5:30 p.m., and horseshoes with a sign up at noon. To make donations, please contact Angela at (214) 755-0994, Tori at (903) 440-2588, or Richard at (469) 644-2425.

Wesley United Methodist Church will host Free AARP Tax Aid on Saturdays until April 18th

Wesley United Methodist Church will host free AARP Tax Aide starting this Saturday, February 4th, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will complete your taxes for free every Saturday and Tuesday until April 18th. Each tax preparation day will last from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 614 Texas Street in Sulphur Springs.

Have a wonderful weekend!

–Lezley