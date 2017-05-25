Hopkins County Chamber Connection May 25

Chamber Connection-May 25th

The deadline is approaching for the Ice Cream Freeze-off! The Chamber of Commerce will host the 16th Annual Ice Cream Freeze-off on Saturday, June 10th at 4 p.m. on the Civic Center grounds. We have many sponsorship opportunities available to partner with the Chamber during Ice Cream, so please consider joining us for this fun day! You know what else we need? People to make and enter ice cream!!!! Have you ever thought about entering your delicious homemade ice cream? The entry is free of charge, so just go for it! Call the Chamber for more information, (903) 885-6515, or visit our website at www.hopkinschamber.org. We all scream for ice cream!

American Legion Post 66 encourages National Poppy Day on Friday, May 26th

American League Post 66 encourages the community to wear red poppies on National Poppy Day, Friday, May 26th. With Memorial Day on the horizon, the American Legion encourages all patriotic Americans to wear or display a red poppy as a symbol of remembrance and hope. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to still fight for our country following World War I. For more information about National Poppy Day and to purchase poppy themed items, visit online at www.legion.org/PoppyDay.

Texas Heritage Bank is hosting an open House on Thursday, June 1st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas Heritage Bank is hosting an Open House on Thursday, June 1st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Make sure and stop by for good food, prizes, giveaways, and an authentic chuckwagon. Food includes Dutch Oven brisket, chips, drinks, and Dutch Oven cobbler. Yum!!! Texas Heritage Bank is located at 215 N. Hillcrest in Sulphur Springs. See you there!

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering Cooking with Chef Cruz on Tuesday, June 6th at 6 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring “Dinner Tonight -Cooking with Chef Cruz” on Tuesday, June 6, at the Hidden Lakes Hunting Lodge in Yantis, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Chef Cruz Minjarez will demonstrate recipes using red stag, buffalo, duck, and quail. Family & Consumer Sciences Extension agents will share recipes for side dishes as well as information on food safety and storage of wild game. Early registration by May 12 is $20. After May 12, registration is $25. The first 20 to register will have the opportunity to serve on the tasting panel. Registration information is found at http://hopkins.agrilife.org, or you may contact the Extension office at 903-885-3443.

Camp Brave Heart will be held June 8th and 9th at First United Methodist Church

Cypress Basin Hospice’s Camp Brave Heart will be held June 8th and 9th at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. each day. This is a free, children’s grief camp that is offered to our community. They are looking for children ages 6-12 that would benefit from this camp as well as community volunteers that would like to help with camp activities. Questions about the camp should be directed to Shiles Hubbell at (903) 577-1510, and questions about volunteering should be directed to Niki Haynes (903) 577-1510

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for the Dairy Festival is scheduled for Friday, June 9th at noon

The Dairy Festival officially kicks off with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 9th at noon on Celebration Plaza. Make plans to be there and celebrate the start of the Dairy Festival!

5K Milk Run is scheduled for Friday, June 9th

It is time for the 59th annual Hopkins County Dairy Festival’s Balloon Rally and 5k Milk Run! This year’s chip timed race will be held on Friday evening, June 9 at 7:00pm. Imagine running down a country road, on a beautiful summer evening in Hopkins County, beneath a sky filled with colorful balloons. This unique family event features an out and back course that begins and ends at the balloon glow and launch area! Stick around after the race and enjoy the amazing sights and sounds of brilliantly colored balloons and live entertainment from the main stage. All runners 18 years and older will have their bib numbers entered in a drawing for a ride in a hot air balloon on Saturday, June 10th. All winners will be announced on Friday night after the run. Register today at: www.hopkinscountydairyfestival.com.

Sulphur Springs Public Library presents their Summer Reading Program for June and July

The Sulphur Springs Library is hosting a summer reading program called Knights and Princesses Summer Reading Program 2017. Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., they offer multiplayer Minecraft. Storytime with Medieval Times will be held Wednesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m., and the Summer Reading Program Kickoff and Registration will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m.

The Oaks Bed & Breakfast hosted their Grand Opening on Thursday, May 18th at 5:30 p.m.

The Oaks Bed & Breakfast, located at 516 Oak Avenue in Sulphur Springs, hosted their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Thursday, May 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Owners Ben and Allison Thesing hosted tours and gave the history of the building and how it became a beautiful bed and breakfast.

Corner Grub House hosted their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Wednesday, May 24th at 2 p.m.

Corner Grub House, located at 113A Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs, hosted their Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Wednesday, May 24th at 2 p.m. Corner Grub House prepares a variety of home cooking right on Celebration Plaza, and they offer indoor and outdoor seating. Owners are Mike and Amanda Story.