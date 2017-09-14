Hopkins County Chamber Connection September 14

Here’s a little update on the 48th Annual Stew Contest! The Chamber has already mailed out Stew Cook letters and Sponsor letters. If you have not received your letter, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515. If you would like to cook or sponsor a stew pot for the first time, please don’t hesitate. Give us a call and we will get you signed up!

Deadline to enter and KEEP YOUR STEW SITE from last year is Friday, September 15. On Monday, September 18, you may come by the Chamber and choose a new site based on availability. The 48th Annual Stew Cook-off is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, and that will be here before you know it!

Texas WIC is offering a partnership to help with your child’s haircut

Jeff Luster at Studio 9 Hair Designs has partnered with WIC for a discount on children’s haircuts. You may receive $5 off haircuts for children five years old and under as long as you bring your ID with name and current WIC shopping receipt. The offer is valid September 1 through September 30. The hours available for hair appointments are Monday – Saturday from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm, and are by appointment only. Contact Jeff Luster at Studio 9 Hair Designs, 421 E. Industrial Dr., Suite 208, in Sulphur Springs by calling (903) 335-1491.

SmartTech is holding a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Friday, September 15 at 4:00 pm.

SmartTech Home Solutions is hosting their ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday, September 15 at 4:00 pm. SmartTech is located at 1217 S Broadway St., Suite A2, in Sulphur Springs. Make plans to come by and welcome this new business to Hopkins County.

The Lights of Life Style Show is scheduled for Thursday, September 14th at 6:30 p.m.

The HC Health Care Foundation is hosting its annual Lights of Life Style Show on Thursday, September 14th at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Entry fee is a $25 donation and there will be door prizes and a raffle. Dinner and fashions will be provided by Lou Nells. For ticket information contact the Foundation office at (903) 438-4799 or Lou Nell’s at (903) 885-0664.

First Baptist Church is offering a Beth Moore Simulcast on September 16

First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs is offering a Beth Moore Simulcast called “Captivated: The Wonder of Christ on the Winding Road.” The simulcast will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 9:30 am to 4:15 pm at First Baptist Church. This is a free event, but you must register at www.ssfbc.org, or in the church office, or at ROC to attend.

Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild’s Annual Quilt Show is scheduled for September 15 and 16

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild is hosting their 18th Annual Quilt Show on Friday, September 15 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Door prizes are given away throughout the day, and children’s activities are available, too! The quilt show will be located at the ROC, 115 Putnam Street in Sulphur Springs.

Brick Street Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Brick Street Vintage Market on Saturday, September 16, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. It will be located downtown on Connally and Gilmer streets. Many local and out of town vendors will be here participating in this first-time event. You don’t want to miss this!

Etiquette by Emily is hosting Cotillion classes starting in September

Etiquette by Emily is hosting Cotillion classes that are scheduled to begin Monday, September 18 at 5:30. Reserve your spot before they’re gone. Classes will be located at The Oaks Bed and Breakfast. It will run weekly for four weeks. Cost is $75 per student, and there is a discount for siblings. Call 903-243-6222 or email emilyeglass@gmail.com to reserve your spot!

First Baptist Church will hold monthly Diamond Set Meetings beginning in September

The 60 Plus Ministry of First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs will begin its monthly Diamond Set meeting next Tuesday, September 19 from 11:00 am to 11:45 am. There will be free blood pressure checks and information by Legacy Hospice. The special program will be presented by Rev. Fred and Jane Randles. The luncheon meal will cost $5.00 per person. Everyone is invited to attend this time of good food, great music, medical information, and fellowship.

SSISD hosts a ribbon cutting celebration for their new student construction project

SSISD is holding a ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 21 for their new construction project at 128 Fore Street at 2:30 pm. Sulphur Springs High School is proud to announce that their Construction Tech I students will be undertaking the project of building a home on 128 Fore Street in Sulphur Springs during the 2017-18 school year. This is the second year of their Architecture and Construction programs, and they are excited about this opportunity for our students. The project will be completed under the direction of their Construction instructor, Mr. Harold Smithson, with community contractors, local companies, the SSISD Maintenance Director, Mr. Dan Froneberger, and the SSISD Maintenance Staff actively supporting and helping throughout the process. The Principles of Architecture and Interior Design students, under the direction of their instructor, Mrs. Christina Davis, will be making the interior selections to finish out the project. Come by and support this amazing new project for SSISD.

Texas AgriLife Extension Office is hosting classes this month

Texas AgriLife Extension Office is offering Cooking Well with Diabetes as a series of four classes. Attend this series of four fun-filled, interactive classes packed with research-based information and delicious diabetes-friendly recipes. It is located at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B Houston Street in Sulphur Springs on September 14, 19 and 24 at 1:30 pm or 6:00 pm, your choice. Cost is $25 and payable at the first session. Call 903-885-3443 to reserve your space or if you need additional information.

Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation is holding a Sip & See

The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation is holding a Sip & See on Thursday, September 28, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the home of Dr. Scott & Deanna McDearmont, 729 Church Street, in Sulphur Springs. Tour this 120-year-old home that has been owned by a U.S. Congressman, State Representative and judge, shoe store owner, and two local doctors. Admission is a $25 donation at the door. John Sellers will be the guide for the evening, and appetizers will be provided by Plain & Fancy. Reservations are required by September 27. You may make reservations by calling (903) 438-4799.