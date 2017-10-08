Hopkins County Commissioner Court Meets Monday 10.09.17

ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting – 9-21-17 Work Session – 9-21-17 Special Meeting – 10-2-17
Work Session – 10-2-17
- Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric To Re-Route Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across County Road 1100, Which Is Located Approximately 1330 Feet West Of FM 2653 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider Approving Increasing The Bonds Of County Judge Robert Newsom And County Court at Law, Judge, Amy Smith, to $100,000 to be in compliance with SB 40 that passed during the 85th (R) Legislature Session.
- ii) The Court To Consider Approving A Final Plat Of The Rynn Estates Subdivision.
- iii) The Court To Consider Approving An Application By Angela Green For Replat Of Lots 46 And 47 Of Rocky Ridge Estates Pursuant To The Texas Transportation Code Section 232.011(6)(A)(C).
- iv) The Court To Acknowledge Shannah Howle, Auditor, For Completing Training On The Texas Open Meetings Act That Satisfies The Legal Requirements Of Government Code, Section 551.005 And Completing Training On The Texas Public Information Act That Satisfies The Legal Requirements Of Government Code, Section 552.012.
- v) The Court To Consider And/Or Approve The Adoption Of An Order Authorizing The Issuance Of Hopkins County, Texas General Obligation Refunding Bonds; Establishing Procedures And Delegating Authority For The Sale And Delivery Of The Bonds; Levying An Annual Ad Valorem Tax For The Payment Of Said Bonds; Providing An Effective Date; And Enacting Other Provisions Relating To The Subject
- vi) The Court To Consider Approving Updates To The County Holidays For 2018
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.