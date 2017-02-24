Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, February 27th, 2017
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And
Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum.
- Consent Agenda.
- Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Regular Meeting –2-13-17 Work Session – 2-13-17
- Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Install Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Along CR 1186, Which Is Located Approximately 104 Feet North Of CR 1189 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Re-Route Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across CR 1165, Which Is Located Approximately 2520 Feet South Of Highway 19 In Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Approving Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Re-Route Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across CR 2323, Which Is Located Approximately 374 Feet South Of County Road 2324 In Precinct 2.
- The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Brashear Water Supply Corporation To Construct A Water Main Distribution Main Near The Intersection Of I-30 Service Road And County Road 4112, An Oil And Rock Road, Which Is Located Approximately 250’ South Of I-30 Located In Precinct 4.
- The Court To Consider Approving A Request From ONCOR Electric Delivery To Upgrade Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities And Install New Facilities Along CR 2310 In Precinct 2 And CR 3311 In Precinct 3 To Provide Offsite Work Needed To Service Country Club Estates And Upgrades Needed For Existing Customers In The Area.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- The Court To Review And Approve Submission Of The FY 17 Homeland Security Grant To The Office Of The Governor.
- The Court To Acknowledge Fire Department Personnel By Having Family Members Perform The Pinning Of Badges Ceremony.
- The Court To Consider Approving New Standard Operating Guidelines For Hopkins County Fire.
- The Court To Consider Approving The Extension Of County Road 2473 Approximately .3 Miles To The South Located In Precinct 2.
- The Court To Review The Racial Profiling Report From Norman Colyer, Constable, Pct. 1.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Lease Purchase Proposal(s) On A Reclaimer For Precinct 2, Two (2) Trucks For Precinct 1 And A Reclaimer For Precinct 1.
- The Court To Consider Approving Hopkins County Road Number Changes As Follows: County Road 2315 To Be Renamed County Road 2339 East, County Road 2383 To Be Named County Road 2393 West And County Road 2311 Will Be A New Road Number (Which Is East Along The Old AP Green Brick Plant).
- The Court To Acknowledge Jim Thompson, Treasurer, For Completing The Investment Education That Satisfies Section 2256.008 Of The Texas Public Funds Investment Act.
- The Court To Review Monthly Reports From All County Offices.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
The Court To Adjourn.