Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, February 27th, 2017

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting –2-13-17 Work Session – 2-13-17 Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Install Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Along CR 1186, Which Is Located Approximately 104 Feet North Of CR 1189 In Precinct 1. The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Re-Route Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across CR 1165, Which Is Located Approximately 2520 Feet South Of Highway 19 In Precinct 1. The Court To Consider Approving Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Re-Route Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across CR 2323, Which Is Located Approximately 374 Feet South Of County Road 2324 In Precinct 2. The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Brashear Water Supply Corporation To Construct A Water Main Distribution Main Near The Intersection Of I-30 Service Road And County Road 4112, An Oil And Rock Road, Which Is Located Approximately 250’ South Of I-30 Located In Precinct 4. The Court To Consider Approving A Request From ONCOR Electric Delivery To Upgrade Existing Electrical Power Distribution Facilities And Install New Facilities Along CR 2310 In Precinct 2 And CR 3311 In Precinct 3 To Provide Offsite Work Needed To Service Country Club Estates And Upgrades Needed For Existing Customers In The Area.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business. The Court To Review And Approve Submission Of The FY 17 Homeland Security Grant To The Office Of The Governor. The Court To Acknowledge Fire Department Personnel By Having Family Members Perform The Pinning Of Badges Ceremony.



The Court To Consider Approving New Standard Operating Guidelines For Hopkins County Fire.

The Court To Consider Approving The Extension Of County Road 2473 Approximately .3 Miles To The South Located In Precinct 2. The Court To Review The Racial Profiling Report From Norman Colyer, Constable, Pct. 1. The Court To Consider Accepting Lease Purchase Proposal(s) On A Reclaimer For Precinct 2, Two (2) Trucks For Precinct 1 And A Reclaimer For Precinct 1.

The Court To Consider Approving Hopkins County Road Number Changes As Follows: County Road 2315 To Be Renamed County Road 2339 East, County Road 2383 To Be Named County Road 2393 West And County Road 2311 Will Be A New Road Number (Which Is East Along The Old AP Green Brick Plant).

The Court To Acknowledge Jim Thompson, Treasurer, For Completing The Investment Education That Satisfies Section 2256.008 Of The Texas Public Funds Investment Act.

The Court To Review Monthly Reports From All County Offices.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.