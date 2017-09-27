Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Hopkins County Court Hearings Set

9 hours ago

 

 

Chad Allen Cappiello, 46, is due in District Court in Hopkins County this morning. He was previously sentenced to two years in behind bars after his conviction for theft in connection with a kitchen remodeling scheme in Como. He is asking Judge Eddie Northcutt to release him on bond during his appeal of that conviction.

Glenn Anthony Epps
Hopkins County Jail

38 year old Glen Anthony Epps is due in Hopkins County District Court this afternoon for sentencing. He was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and 1 count of attempted delivery. Numerous children were present in the home and Injury to a Child charges are pending.

