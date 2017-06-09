The 59th Annual Hopkins County Dairy Festival officially gets underway at noon today with opening ceremonies on Celebration Plaza. At 6:00 pm, activities move to Shannon Oaks Church for the hot air balloon rally and the 5k milk run getting underway at 7:00 pm.

The Hopkins County Dairy Festival Parade is tomorrow beginning at 10:00 am from Buford Park. The Junior Dairy Show also starts at 10:00 am in the Civic Center Arena. The Dairy Festival Queen Candidates, their parents, and balloon pilots will compete in the milking contest at 3:00 in the Civic Center Arena and the Chamber of Commerce Ice Cream Freeze-Off is at 5:30 at Shannon Oaks Church.