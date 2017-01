A 32 year old Sulphur Springs man has been arrested on drug charges after he was stopped by a Hopkins County deputy for a traffic violation on Wildcat Way at Hwy 19. A subsequent search of James Christopher Castleberry turned up three baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke the drugs. More meth was allegedly found in a Cheetos bag on the console of his vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000 on the 2nd degree felony drug charge.