Michael Deray Johnson

Hopkins County Jail

Bond has been set at $27,000 for a man stopped by a Hopkins County deputy late Sunday night for a traffic violation in the Birthright community. A subsequent search of 24-year-old Michael Deray Johnson, address unknown, turned up a set of Brass knuckles and a handgun under the seat of his vehicle. Johnson was charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.