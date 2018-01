Millan

A tip to Crimestoppers led to the arrest by Hopkins County Deputies of two people at a location in the 1400-block of West Industrial. Monica Renee Millan, 24, was charged with forgery after two counterfeit $100 bills were found in plain sight in the room. Marquise Alfredo Hernandez, Jr., 26, was arrested for forgery and on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance after he was found hiding under a blanket.