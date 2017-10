The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse will be hosting a Drug Take-Back on the Sulphur Springs Brookshire’s parking lot on Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. This take-back provides people a safe way to dispose of out of date prescription and over the counter medicines as well as leftover meds of family members that may have passed away and also pet medicines. This keeps the medicine out of the Environment. Please, no needles and inhalers.