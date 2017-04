A Hopkins County fugitive who had managed to elude officers after he was spotted in Tyler last week has been arrested after Sulphur Springs police received a tip that he was staying at a house on Randolph Street. 22 year old Carae Martez Williams had been at large for 4 months on multiple charges that included burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also a registered sex offender. Bonds totaled $130,000 on the charges, but was denied on a charge of Violation of Probation.