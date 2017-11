THe Hopkins County Grand jury has handed down 63 indictments for charges of sexual assault of a child, failure to register as a sex offender, Abandoning or Endangering a Child, Felony family violence, Aggravated Assaulty With a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Public Servant, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Livestock and other offenses. Not all of those named in the indictments are in custody, and several indictments remain sealed.