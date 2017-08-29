Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hopkins County Inmate Faces More Charges

12 hours ago News

 

Lazarus Amos Jehu Meek
Hopkins County Jail

A man already in the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges has had new charges added against him. Lazarus Amos Jehu Meek, 20, was charged with assaulting a jail employee, a public servant. He was also charged with vandalizing the rubber in the violent offender cell he was in as well as damaging one of the jail doors. He is now charged with Failure to ID, two counts of Criminal Mischief between $2500 and $30,000, and two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant. Bond was set at a total of $40,000 but denied on one of the assault charges.

