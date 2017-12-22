Hopkins County Jail Bookins

A local man is being held in the Hopkins County jail for Violating the Probation he was on for felony Driving While Intoxicated. Bond was denied for 54-year-old Bryan Keith Burkham.

Billy Don Campbell, 51, was arrested in Hopkins County on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and Violation of Probation. Bond was denied.

Bond was set at $6500 by a Hopkins County JP for 44-year-old Charles Dean Gass. He was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft by Check.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested in Hopkins County on an outstanding warrant out of Iowa. She was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Drug Paraphernalia. Bonnie Kay Hulburt is being held without bond for Iowa authorities.

Bond for a woman arrested in Hopkins County for Manufacture and delivery of more than one but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance has been set at $50,000. Flora Esthella Solis-Solis, 62, is being held without bond for federal Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents.