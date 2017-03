The Northeast Texas Livestock Association has announced the final total of

$363,882 for the 2017 HCJMLS Sale of Champions held Saturday February 25th.

This will be the 6th consecutive year that a record total has been spent on

the youth of Hopkins County.. who worked for weeks and months to prepare

their animal projects for showing and judging. A total of 125 youth from FFA

& 4-H chapters all over Hopkins County earned the right to participate in

the Sale of Champions.