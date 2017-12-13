Hopkins County Jury Convicts Woman In Absentia

Testimony wrapped up Monday in the Hopkins County trial of a local woman charged with possession of PCP, commonly called Angel Dust. Closing arguments were held Tuesday in the trial of Keri Crump, but she failed to show up in court. The trial continued without her and she was convicted in absentia and sentenced to the maximum two years in State Jail and a $10,000 fine. There are active warrants for her arrest and she may be indicted for Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear, which in her case carries a range of punishment of up to 20 years in prison because of her extensive criminal history.