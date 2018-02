Tony Jay Harrington

Hopkins County Jail

A 29-year-old Sulphur Springs man has entered into a plea bargain with Hopkins County prosecutors and has been sentenced to four years in state prison for violating the probation he was on. Tony Jay Harrington had been convicted in 2015 on two counts of possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine and was sentenced to probation. He must now serve that sentence behind bars and will not become eligible for parole