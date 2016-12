A Hopkins County man has been arrested after leading officers on a multi-county chase. Officers attempted to stop 60 year old Forest Dean Densmore of PIckton in Terrell, but he drove off up Hwy 34 into Hunt County near Quinlan, then back to Terrell and then on I-20 to Van Zandt County. The chase ended when Densmore’s pickup had a flat tire. He was charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.