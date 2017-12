Teddy Ray Emmons

Hopkins County Jail

A Hopkins County man charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, in connection with a disturbance on FM 900, has reached a plea bargain with prosecutors. During the course of the incident, 58-year-old Teddy Ray Emmons barricaded himself inside a residence, but eventually came out after negotiations with a SWAT team and was arrested without further incident. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. There were no injuries.