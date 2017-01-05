Hopkins County Man Sentenced For Violating Probation

48 year old Patrick Warren Nichols, Junior has been sentenced in Hopkins County to 15 years in prison for violating the probation he was on for organized criminal activity. Court documents show that he failed to report to probation for over a year, had positive drug tests, failed to pay fines and fees and in October of this year was arrested for Theft of Property and for Sexual Assault of a Child. The theft and sexual assault charges were out of Franklin County. Nichols must serve at least 7 ½ years before becoming eligible for parole.