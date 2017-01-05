Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Adkin’s Finance
Morrell banner
Tri-City Charter
Wood Air Header
cypress basin hospice

Hopkins County Man Sentenced For Violating Probation

54 mins ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

 

Patrick Warren Nichols,Jr Hopkins County Jail
Patrick Warren Nichols,Jr
Hopkins County Jail

48 year old Patrick Warren Nichols, Junior has been sentenced in Hopkins County to 15 years in prison for violating the probation he was on for organized criminal activity. Court documents show that he failed to report to probation for over a year, had positive drug tests, failed to pay fines and fees and in October of this year was arrested for Theft of Property and for Sexual Assault of a Child.  The theft and sexual assault charges were out of Franklin County. Nichols must serve at least 7 ½ years before becoming eligible for parole.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     