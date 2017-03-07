Hopkins County Releases Statement On Ross Case

On March 6, 2017, Trident Insurance, Hopkins County’s insurance carrier, agreed to pay $65,000 to settle the lawsuit brought by Plaintiffs Shelly and Tony Ross. The insurance carrier determined that it would be much less expensive to settle the case than to incur forensic pathologist expert witness fees, law enforcement expert witness fees and attorney’s fees. It was purely an economic decision on the part of the insurance company. The County fully contends that it did absolutely nothing wrong and that this minimal settlement amount reflects so. Plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss all claims against the County and all County officials and employees.