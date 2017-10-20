Hopkins County Republican Party Meeting Monday

The speaker this Monday night at 6:30 at the Hopkins County Civic Center will be Craig Vincent Mitchell, PhD. He is a Christian ethicist, economist and engineer. He has served as an associate professor of Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Criswell College in Dallas, Texas. He also served as a Senior Fellow for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation. Additionally, he is a board member for the Institute of Religion and Democracy. Dr. Mitchell is also a writer, and speaker on Christian ethics and public policy and has served as a research fellow for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention from 2005-2014. He has testified before Congress on public policy issues and has served as an officer in the United States Air Force.

His topic for us will be the “History and Development of the Progressive Movement in America from the 19th century to today.”

A number of Republican primary candidates for local and state offices as they introduce themselves to our local constituents.