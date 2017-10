All cooks signed up for the 48th Annual Hopkins County World Championship Stew Cook-off will need to attend the Cooks Come-and-Go Reception on Tuesday, October 17 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement check from the Chamber, their goodie bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. First-time cooks need to attend the short orientation at 6:00 pm.