Gavin Heath Gilbert

Hopkins County Jail

A Hopkins County grand jury handed down 80 felony indictments. Among those indicted was 17-year-old Gavin Heath Gilbert. He was formally charged with one count of murder and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Tyrese Pryor near the South Liberty Community. His bonds total $2 million and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.