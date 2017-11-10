Hopkins County Veterans Day Activities

Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas will honor veterans Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. All veterans, their families, and the community are invited to attend. The Hopkins County Military Coalition will perform a 21 Round Volley, Sulphur Springs High School Jazz Band will perform patriotic music and members and the SSHS choir will sing the National Anthem and Armed Forces Medley.

Area Cowboy Churches will host and endorse the Branded Ranch Rodeo at the Hopkins County Civic Center tomorrow at 4pm. Events include sortin’, a calf scramble, wild cow milkin’, muggin’, and bronc riding. Proceeds from the event will support Community Seeds.

Moo-La & Lone Star Milk Producers are hosting Salute the Veterans Cook-off tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. at the Civic Center in Sulphur Springs. There will be a live silent auction, live music, raffles, veterans give-a-ways, vendors and games. All-you-can-eat BBQ begins at 1:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for veterans and children under 6. Proceeds will benefit Operation Victor Echo Tango.